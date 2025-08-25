At night, enemy attacked Sumy region with drones, one person killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russian invaders massively attacked Sumy region. Russian strikes killed one person and injured nine others.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Hryhorov.

At night, a person was killed and two others were injured in a drone attack on a civilian car in the Novoslobidska community. They are being provided with medical care and evacuated to a safe place.

The Russians also attacked the residential sector of the Sumy community with drones.

Dozens of private houses, an apartment building and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Another seven victims are residents of the Sumy community: five from Pishchanka starostat and two residents of the regional centre.

Most were treated on the spot, while three are in hospital. Their condition is not serious, doctors are conducting examinations and providing the necessary assistance.

