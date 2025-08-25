Coordinated strikes on military recruitment offices: FSB agent detained in Chernihiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a local resident in Chernihiv who worked for the FSB and was preparing new Russian air attacks on military targets in northern Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the 39-year-old woman came to the attention of the occupiers through telegram channels looking for "part-time jobs". After being recruited, she was sent to Kyiv region to search for airfields with combat helicopters, but she did not find any real facilities.

Upon returning to Chernihiv, the agent began to adjust strikes on local military enlistment offices. She rented an apartment near the TCR, where she installed a camera with remote access for Russian special services on the windowsill. In this way, the enemy planned to find out the time of the largest gathering of conscripts to strike.

During the arrest, the woman tried to destroy the evidence by deleting the correspondence and smashing the phone. However, the SSU documented all her actions. The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code). She is being held without bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

