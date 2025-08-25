War veteran opens self-service car wash in Chernihiv on National Flag Day. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On August 23, Ukraine’s National Flag Day, Armed Forces of Ukraine veteran and athlete Yevhen Smaha opened his own business, the "Vodolii" self-service car wash in Chernihiv.

Smaha fought with the 1st Tank Brigade. On March 14, 2022, during battles near Novoselivka, a Russian mortar round struck the dugout where Yevhen and his comrades were positioned. Two defenders were killed and three were severely wounded. Yevhen and his 19-year-old comrade Ihor "Nimets" survived but suffered traumatic limb amputations.

Despite his injuries, Smaha returned to an active life, became well known in veterans’ sports, and won titles at international competitions.

The name "Vodolii" ("Aquarius") carries a double meaning: it is Yevhen’s zodiac sign and a symbol of cleanliness and renewal that he hopes to bring to his city.

The new business was made possible with support from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, friends, and fellow soldiers. According to Evhen, his goal is not only to run a business but also to create jobs and set an example for other veterans seeking a path to reintegration after the war.

"Perfection is when you are better today than you were yesterday. The drive to achieve more is what makes a person alive," Smaha said.

