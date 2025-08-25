Unmanned Systems Forces units eliminated 130 occupiers during day. INFOGRAPHICS
During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) grouping hit 704 unique enemy targets.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the USF.
In particular, the following targets were hit
212 personnel, including 130 eliminated;
22 vehicles and 28 motorcycles;
17 artillery systems, 6 tanks, and 2 armored vehicles.
"In addition, 50 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (both copter- and wing-type) were destroyed, as well as 10 UAV operator launch sites. In total, between August 1 and 25, 18,094 targets have been destroyed or hit, including 4,239 enemy personnel," the statement reads.
