Soldiers of 5th SAB hit quad bike with occupier on move, two vehicles, antenna and enemy personnel. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade continue to destroy the occupiers and their equipment. Thus, in the Kramatorsk sector, our operators destroyed an ATV with an occupier just on the move, two enemy vehicles, one of them in motion, an enemy antenna and enemy manpower.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the brigade's telegram channel.
