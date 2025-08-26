Police officer from Prykarpattia Mykhailo Sauliak killed in battles for Ukraine. PHOTO

On August 23, 2025, Senior Lieutenant of Police Mykhailo Sauliak, commander of Platoon No. 1 of the special purpose (rifle) police battalion of the Main Department of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, was killed while carrying out a combat mission in eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

It was noted that Mykhailo began his service in law enforcement in 2010 and took part in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO). From the first days of the full-scale invasion, he once again stood up to defend Ukraine.

In July 2024, during the formation of the rifle battalion of the Main Department of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, he did not hesitate to join the unit and was appointed platoon commander.

"For colleagues and comrades-in-arms, he will forever remain a symbol of courage, duty, and reliability. For his family, he was a bright soul who lived with dignity, deeply loved his country and his family," the police added.

