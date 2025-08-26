More than 100 occupiers were eliminated by USF combat units in 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS
During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 772 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.
The targets were, in particular
- 193 units of personnel, of which 108 were eliminated;
- 48 vehicles and 18 motorcycles;
- 17 artillery systems, 6 tanks and 4 armoured vehicles.
"In addition, 64 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 18 UAV operators' take-off points were hit. In total, 18866 targets were destroyed/injured during August (01-26.08), of which 4432 were enemy personnel," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password