Russia strikes Sloviansk with Iskander missiles: four people injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with Iskander ballistic missiles at night.

This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET reports.

Two explosions occurred in the city around 3:00 a.m..

"The first hit was on Shevchenko Street, in the summer terrace of the restaurant of the Ukraina Hotel. The second hit on Andriivskyi Lane. It was damaged and destroyed: 35 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses, 6 cars, an educational institution, 8 infrastructure facilities," the statement said.

Four people were wounded in the Russian strike.

