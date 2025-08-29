Defenders on frontline to receive hundreds of FPV drones, day and night Mavics, and new mobile equipment. PHOTOS

Leader of European Solidarity and fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, will hand over hundreds of drones, mobile workshops, electronic warfare (EW) systems, and other equipment to the Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the political party.

"Supporting the Armed Forces is task number one, because it is our Army that is conducting the main negotiations with the aggressor," Poroshenko said.

He stressed that the overnight attack on Kyiv and across Ukraine once again demonstrated Putin’s true intentions.

"It was a record raid by these inhumans on civilian infrastructure. They targeted residential buildings. Dozens of victims remain under the rubble of high-rises, with fatalities including children, this is entirely the responsibility of Putin and Russian criminals," Poroshenko said.

The European Solidarity leader noted that no security guarantees work when hundreds of Shaheds and ballistic missiles are again flying toward peaceful Ukrainian cities.

"We need a ceasefire regime. We need long-range missiles, air defense systems, EW systems and interceptor drones to protect ourselves. Only the best Ukrainian diplomat, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, can force Russia to stop firing. Our team has focused on helping the military these days. We have turned our anger into concrete pieces of equipment for the front," the former president stated.

"We must do everything to save Ukrainians. We did it from the very first days of the full-scale invasion, when we brought in Kevlar helmets and body armor. When we purchased armored vehicles, quad bikes, reconnaissance UAVs, and even laundry-and-shower facilities. Now FPV drones, including those with fiber-optic control over 10–15 km, Aspirin 2.0 drone detectors — this is what our team is doing to make the Armed Forces stronger and reinforce their position at the negotiating table," Poroshenko said.

Brigades fighting in one of the key sectors of the front will receive several hundred FPV drones, including fiber-optic models; day and night Mavics; an excavator for fortifications; a large mobile multi-charging station; a mobile tire service with RunFlat module based on two containers; mobile vehicle repair workshops; evacuation and assault quad bikes; Shatro EW systems; Aspirin 2.0 drone detectors; charging stations and Starlinks.

"We need a strong army. If there is a strong army, there will be a ceasefire, a stop to the war and the preservation of Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

