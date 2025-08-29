Russians hit Sumy region with KABs and drone, three injured. PHOTO

On Friday, August 29, three people were injured in Russian attacks on Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

An enemy guided aerial bomb hit a residential house in the village of Znob-Novhorodske community in the Shostka district.

The strike caused a fire that destroyed the house and damaged neighboring properties. The 57-year-old homeowner suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Two more people, a 62-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were injured in a drone strike on Velykopysarivka community.

