ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9423 visitors online
News Photo Strikes on Kostiantynivka
279 0

Man was wounded as result of enemy shelling of Kostiantynivka. PHOTO

Today, on 30 August, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, wounding a man and damaging a residential building.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Kostiantynivka on 30 August

See more: Russians attacked Kharkiv region: woman was injured, infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

"A civilian was injured as a result of another shelling of Kostiantynivka by the Russian occupiers using cannon artillery. The man was wounded directly at his place of residence," the statement said.

It is noted that the victim was taken to a hospital in Druzhkivka where he is being provided with all necessary medical care.

The shelling also damaged the facade of a private house.

"Remember: it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Evacuation saves lives!" - Horbunov emphasised.

Author: 

shoot out (14559) Donetsk region (4389) Kramatorskyy district (510) Kostyantynivka (310)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 