ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Since Saturday evening, Russian troops have attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Photo: Head of the Dniprovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak

In Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities came under fire. A 46-year-old man was wounded and taken to hospital in serious condition. Two apartment blocks, a non-residential building, seven private houses, and seven outbuildings were damaged, while another building was destroyed. Two garages, power lines, and gas pipelines were also hit.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Photo: Head of the Dniprovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak

In Synelnykove district, Russians used drones, sparking a fire. In Pokrov community, a 58-year-old woman was injured, and the roof of a private house caught fire but was extinguished. Later in the day, the enemy attacked the Petropavlivka community, damaging a private home and an outbuilding.

According to Governor Lysak, air defenses destroyed 11 enemy UAVs over the region during the night.

