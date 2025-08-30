Explosions were heard in Dnipropetrovsk region at night: Dnipro and Pavlohrad came under enemy attack. PHOTOS

On the night of 30 August, the enemy massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

"There were hits in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. We are checking all the information," he said in a statement.

Infrastructure facilities were damaged in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. Fires broke out on them. In addition, a private house and an outbuilding caught fire in the regional centre. A summer kitchen was damaged.

Russians shelled Nikopol with Grad multiple rocket launchers and FPV drones. It was noisy in Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrove districts. An enterprise and a petrol station were damaged.

The enemy also hit the Mezhova district of the Synelnykove district with a drone. The consequences are being clarified.

