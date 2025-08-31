Tusk and von der Leyen visited Polish-Belarusian border despite warnings about Belarusian military. PHOTO

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the security services had advised him and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to cancel their visit to the Polish-Belarusian border because of the presence of Belarusian soldiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

According to Tusk, the services recommended changing the venue of the joint press conference. However, he and von der Leyen decided not to give in to the pressure.

"No concessions, no one will intimidate or disturb us here," the Polish prime minister said. In turn, the EC President stressed that Europe stands "shoulder to shoulder with Poland" in countering hybrid attacks from Belarus and Russia.

The leaders also visited the border post in Krynki, where they got acquainted with the work of the Border Guard Service and the army. Among the topics of the talks were the security of the EU's eastern border and the SAFE concessional lending programme, which is linked to the European rearmament plan.

A 5.5-metre fence has already been erected on the border and an electronic barrier is in place. After the briefing, Tusk and von der Leyen inspected the elements of the future Eastern Shield.

