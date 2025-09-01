ENG
News Photo
Russians attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three people killed, four wounded. PHOTOS

During the day on 1 September, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove, Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Synelnykove district

The enemy does not stop terrorising Synelnykove district. Three communities - Pokrovske, Malomykhailivka and Slovianka - have been under attack since the morning.

Two people were killed and two more were injured as a result of the enemy attacks. One private house was partially destroyed, 2 were damaged. Outbuildings were destroyed and damaged, and a tractor was damaged.

According to updated information, at night, in addition to the drone, the aggressor sent an unmanned aerial vehicle to the Pokrovske community. A man was killed. A private house was destroyed, a car was destroyed, and 4 more cars were damaged.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 September
Photo: Serhiy Lysak, head of the OVA / telegram channel

Nikopol district

In Nikopol district, the Russian army attacked the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities. The enemy used FPV drones and artillery.

Two men were wounded. Infrastructure, 9 private houses, 2 outbuildings and a power line were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy hit the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district with a UAV. A fire broke out.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 September
Photo: Serhiy Lysak, head of the UMA / telegram channel
