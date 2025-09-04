Russians strike Odesa: warehouse catches fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 4 September, Russian troops launched a UAV strike on Odesa, causing a warehouse to catch fire.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, a fire broke out in the warehouse, and a truck was damaged.



More than 40 firefighters from the State Emergency Service, a firefighting unit of the National Guard of Ukraine and volunteers quickly localised and extinguished the fire.



According to preliminary information, fortunately, there were no injuries.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

