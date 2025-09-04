ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9023 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Odesa
2 288 7

Russians strike Odesa: warehouse catches fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 4 September, Russian troops launched a UAV strike on Odesa, causing a warehouse to catch fire.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, a fire broke out in the warehouse, and a truck was damaged.

More than 40 firefighters from the State Emergency Service, a firefighting unit of the National Guard of Ukraine and volunteers quickly localised and extinguished the fire.

According to preliminary information, fortunately, there were no injuries.

Read more: Explosions heard in Odessa, city under attack by UAVs, - mayor

The occupiers attacked Odesa on 4 September
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
The occupiers attacked Odesa on 4 September
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
The occupiers attacked Odesa on 4 September
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
The occupiers attacked Odesa on 4 September
Photo: SES of Ukraine Photo.

Author: 

shoot out (14611) Odesa (988) Odeska region (743) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (869) Odeskyy district (155)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 