Russians strike Odesa: warehouse catches fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of 4 September, Russian troops launched a UAV strike on Odesa, causing a warehouse to catch fire.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, a fire broke out in the warehouse, and a truck was damaged.
More than 40 firefighters from the State Emergency Service, a firefighting unit of the National Guard of Ukraine and volunteers quickly localised and extinguished the fire.
According to preliminary information, fortunately, there were no injuries.
