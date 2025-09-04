ENG
Shelling of Kharkiv region
Ruscists struck two districts of Kharkiv region with UAVs: fires broke out, 5 people injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked settlements in Chuhuiv and Lozivskyi districts of Kharkiv region with drones.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

The Russian strikes caused fires.

"In the village of Malynivka, Chuhuiv district, a private yard was hit: a residential building and cars were on fire. Five civilians were injured. They suffered light injuries and an acute stress reaction. They refused hospitalisation," the statement said.

A total of 4 fires were recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise and infrastructure facilities. A total of 47 rescuers and 8 pieces of equipment were involved in the response to the Russian strikes.

Consequences of the UAV attack on the Kharkiv region. Fires broke out, casualties are known
Photo: SES
