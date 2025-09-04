Russians attacked 41 settlements in Sumy region in 24 hours: woman wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, from the morning of 03 September to the morning of 04 September 2025, Russian troops fired 133 times at 41 settlements in 14 territorial communities of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, most of the attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

In the Sumy community, a woman born in 1973 was injured as a result of a UAV strike.

It is also noted that a 35-year-old man from Poltava region, who suffered from enemy shelling on 26 August in Shostka district, died in hospital.



In addition, a man born in 1941, who was injured on 1 September as a result of a UAV hitting a private house in the Krasnopilska community, also sought medical care.

See more: Russians hit Sumy region with KABs and drone, three injured. PHOTO

It is reported that the enemy actively used guided aerial bombs and the dropping of VOGs from UAVs to attack the region:

Almost 30 strikes with KABs;

almost 20 drops of explosive ordnance from UAVs.

The enemy also launched ballistic missiles, UAVs, FPV drones, and MLRS on the territory of Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

an apartment block and a private house were damaged in the Seredyno-Budska community;

a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Znob-Novhorodska community;

in Bilopilska community, vehicles and a tractor were damaged;

in the Sumy community, a private residential building and road infrastructure were damaged.

Read more: 8 people injured in Russian strikes on Sumy region – RMA. PHOTOS

During the day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and NGOs, evacuated 5 people from border communities.

The National Police showed the consequences of Russian attacks.

Photo: Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region

Photo: Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region

Photo: Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region

Photo: Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region

Photo: Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region

Photo: Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region