ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9289 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Odessa region
431 0

One injured in missile strike on grain warehouse in Odesa region. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of September 4, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in Odesa region.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Damage

"In the afternoon of September 4, Russian armed forces carried out an enemy strike with two ballistic missiles on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in Odesa region.

Property of a farming enterprise was damaged, including grain storage facilities," the statement reads.

Read more: Explosions heard in Odessa, city under attack by UAVs, - mayor

Casualties

One civilian was injured in the attack. The 53-year-old man is currently hospitalised.

Prosecutors together with police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working at the scene.

Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district

Author: 

Odeska region (743) Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyy district (13)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 