One injured in missile strike on grain warehouse in Odesa region. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of September 4, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in Odesa region.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Damage

"In the afternoon of September 4, Russian armed forces carried out an enemy strike with two ballistic missiles on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in Odesa region.

Property of a farming enterprise was damaged, including grain storage facilities," the statement reads.

Casualties

One civilian was injured in the attack. The 53-year-old man is currently hospitalised.

Prosecutors together with police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working at the scene.










