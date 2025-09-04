Czech Senate Adopts Resolution on Forced Assimilation of Ukrainians in Temporarily Occupied Territories. PHOTOS

The Senate of the Czech Republic has adopted a resolution on the systematic crimes committed by Russian occupation forces against the Ukrainian population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including forced passportization and Russification aimed at the violent assimilation of Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a resolution published on the website of the Czech Senate, Guildhall reports.

In the resolution, Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security of the Senate of the Czech Republic denounces the criminal actions of the Russian Federation targeting the Ukrainian population in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, it refers to unlawful detentions, torture, enforced disappearances and abductions, forced passportization and Russification, all intended to undermine Ukrainian identity and suppress any resistance.

The document highlights the following crimes committed by the Russian Federation:

mass deportations of Ukrainians, including children, accompanied by the relocation of Russian citizens into these territories;

destruction of cultural heritage and archives as part of a systemic policy to eradicate Ukrainian culture;

alteration of educational programs in the occupied territories by imposing a Russian vision of history and raising children in the spirit of militarized patriotism;

forced assimilation of adults, including the Russification of names and surnames, renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship, and the threat of mobilization into the Russian army against their own country.

The Czech Senate emphasizes that these actions by Russia constitute gross violations of international humanitarian law and may qualify as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and even genocide.

It should be recalled that on June 24, 2025, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution recognizing the actions of the Russian Federation against Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as ethnic cleansing. According to paragraph 14 of the resolution, Russia is carrying out such ethnic cleansing through forced displacement, deportation, and violent assimilation of Ukrainians in the occupied territories.