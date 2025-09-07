ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
One person was killed and four others were injured as result of enemy shelling in Kupiansk district. PHOTO

On Saturday, 6 September, a person died and four others were injured as a result of hostile attacks on Kupiansk and the district.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

A 66-year-old woman was killed as a result of enemy shelling of Kupiansk at around 10:00. Also on the night of 6 September, a 25-year-old man was wounded.

Four more people were wounded in different settlements of Kupiansk district.

shelling of the Kharkiv region
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

At around 00:15, a 58-year-old resident of Nechvolodivka was wounded as a result of an FPV drone strike on the village. In the afternoon, a Russian FPV drone hit the village of Vilkhuvatka, wounding a 54-year-old man.

At around 15:00, an 84-year-old resident of Osynove was wounded as a result of an enemy attack. In the evening, an enemy UAV hit the village council building in Prykolotne. The building was damaged, no one was injured.

shelling of the Kharkiv region
Photo: Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office

Pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes committed by the occupiers have been launched (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

