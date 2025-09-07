One person was killed and four others were injured as result of enemy shelling in Kupiansk district. PHOTO

On Saturday, 6 September, a person died and four others were injured as a result of hostile attacks on Kupiansk and the district.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

A 66-year-old woman was killed as a result of enemy shelling of Kupiansk at around 10:00. Also on the night of 6 September, a 25-year-old man was wounded.

Four more people were wounded in different settlements of Kupiansk district.

See more: Government building was damaged by enemy attack, and there is currently fire there, - Svyrydenko. PHOTOS

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

At around 00:15, a 58-year-old resident of Nechvolodivka was wounded as a result of an FPV drone strike on the village. In the afternoon, a Russian FPV drone hit the village of Vilkhuvatka, wounding a 54-year-old man.

At around 15:00, an 84-year-old resident of Osynove was wounded as a result of an enemy attack. In the evening, an enemy UAV hit the village council building in Prykolotne. The building was damaged, no one was injured.

Photo: Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office

Pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes committed by the occupiers have been launched (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).