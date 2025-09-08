Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: three districts under attack, fires broke out, damage reported. PHOTO

On the night of 8 September, air defence forces were operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Our military shot down three drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel.

According to him, a fire broke out in the Bohdanivka community of Pavlohrad district as a result of a UAV attack, and was extinguished.

Synelnykivskyi district was under enemy attack. The enemy used UAVs against Mezhivska and Pokrovska communities.

An administrative building, an outbuilding and a summer kitchen caught fire.

"Nikopol district also suffered. It was loud in the district centre, Pokrovska, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities. The aggressor was shooting with artillery and FPV drones.

Dry grass was burning. The fire was calmed down. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged," noted Lysak.

Photo: shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region / RMA

In addition, it is noted that another man, who was injured in the attack on Kryvyi Rih the day before, sought medical care. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"Thus, the total number of victims is five," the RMA said.