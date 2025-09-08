Shahed attack on Obukhiv district of Kyiv region: critical infrastructure facility, shop and company office damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region with drones. Air defence forces were engaged. There were no casualties among the population.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Mykola Kalashnyk, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy attacked a critical civilian infrastructure facility. There was a power outage in one of the settlements of Obukhiv district. The power supply was restored at night," the statement said.

As of the morning of 8 September, there are no outages in the region.

"Also, in one of the settlements of the Obukhiv district, the premises of a store, a fitness club and the office of an enterprise were damaged," the head of the region added.

The police of Kyiv region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.







Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that the enemy had massively attacked a thermal generation facility in the Kyiv region.

