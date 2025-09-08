Fire at industrial enterprise in Kyiv region caused by Russian attack extinguished, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
Rescuers have extinguished a fire at an industrial enterprise in the Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise at night as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs. The fire has been extinguished.
29 rescuers and 5 units of equipment were working at the scene.
No one was killed or injured.
"The blast wave also damaged the buildings of a shopping centre and a fitness club in Obukhiv district," the statement said.
Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that the enemy had massively attacked a thermal generation facility in Kyiv region.
