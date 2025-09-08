Three injured in Russia’s shelling of Sumy region in day, including two rescuers. PHOTOS

Russian forces shelled Sumy region on September 8, leaving three people injured.

This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET said.

A 69-year-old man was wounded in the village of Mykolaivka village community as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV. The UAV hit the territory of a household.

He sustained multiple injuries, was taken to hospital, and underwent surgery. He is currently under medical supervision.

In the Bilopillia community, State Emergency Service (SES) responders who arrived to handle the aftermath of an earlier attack came under fire from a strike UAV. Two rescuers, aged 33 and 28, were injured. They were hospitalized, examined and are receiving treatment.







The SES said: "Today in Sumy region, the enemy cynically attacked those who save lives. In the afternoon, Russia struck the residential sector of the Bilopillia hromada. When rescuers arrived to inspect the area, the enemy hit them again deliberately and repeatedly.

"As a result of the attack, two SES employees were injured. They were urgently taken to hospital, where all necessary care is being provided.

"A fire engine was also damaged.

"Immediately after the rescuers redeployed from the scene, the enemy again struck the same location.

"This is a vile and brutal tactic, but our courage is stronger than any of Russia’s treachery. We continue our work and protect lives despite everything," the agency stressed.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Earlier, it was reported that on 8 September, Russian troops attacked the village of Ulianovka of the Mykolaivka village community in Sumy region with a Molniya UAV.