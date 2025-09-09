Consequences of Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: woman injured, private houses caught fire. PHOTOS
On the night of Tuesday, 9 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, a 66-year-old woman was injured as a result of the Russian attack. Doctors are providing her with emergency care.
"At the moment, firefighters continue to extinguish the fire in private households and are working to prevent its spread.
I am grateful to those who come to the rescue at any time of the day or night," Fedorov added at 3.02 a.m.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with a UAV, a house was on fire.
