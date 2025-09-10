Two teenagers tried to blow up home of Ukrainian defender in Lviv: they were recruited by Russia, - SSU. PHOTOS

A new terrorist attack was prevented in Lviv. Two minors were detained who, on the orders of the Russian Federation, tried to blow up a townhouse where a Ukrainian defender lived.

It is noted that the young men left an improvised explosive device at the entrance to the house, which they hid in a flower pot.







"To allow Russian special services to remotely activate the explosives when the military approached the house, the agents additionally installed a telephone camera with remote access for the Russian curator at the "location". The SSU officers exposed the enemy's plan in advance and detained the perpetrators red-handed when they planted an IED at the entrance to the townhouse," the statement said.

The detainees are two residents of Lviv aged 14 and 15, who were recruited by Russians on Telegram channels looking for "easy money".

After being instructed by the occupiers, the boys received the coordinates where they took the explosives from the cache and then planted them at the site of the planned terrorist attack.

The SSU seized explosives and smartphones with evidence of contacts with the curator.

The teenagers have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

