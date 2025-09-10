Ramstein results: "We have received a signal that support for Ukraine will continue and will be stronger," - Shmyhal. PHOTO

Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said that an important signal was received during the Ramstein meeting that support for Ukraine will continue and become stronger.

The minister reported on the following key agreements of the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine:

EU:

The commitment to transfer 2 million pieces of ammunition - 80% of this figure has already been collected.

Possibility of allocating €6.6 billion from the EU Peace Fund to purchase US weapons for Ukraine's needs.

Investments in the defence industry through the SAFE mechanism.

Approaching €4 billion in October and €4 billion in November to support Ukraine.

Germany:

Transfer of two Patriot systems.

Contribution of €500 million to the PURL initiative.

Financing of the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones for €300 million.

United Kingdom:

Funding for several thousand long-range attack drones to be manufactured in the UK and delivered to Ukraine over the next 12 months.

Norway:

Allocating $8 billion to support Ukraine in 2026.

Completion of the contract for interceptor drones.

Supply of weapons for a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will be jointly equipped by the countries of Scandinavia and the Baltic States, and launch of a joint training centre for Ukrainian military personnel.

Denmark:

Launch of a joint venture with Ukraine to produce long-range weapons.

Canada:

Funding for the PURL initiative in the amount of $500 million.

220 million to finance Ukrainian drones and other types of military assistance.

165 million for the development of "coalitions of capabilities".

Sweden:

Completion of a new, 20th aid package.

Lithuania:

A €30 million contribution to the PURL initiative.

Allocation of €30 million to finance Patriot systems to be supplied by Germany.

Czech Republic:

Supply of more than 1 million rounds of ammunition in 2025.

Transfer of over 80 pieces of equipment.

Preparing an assistance package worth 61 million euros.

Training of F-16 instructor pilots.





Belgium:

Allocating €100 million to the PURL initiative.

Preparation of a new military assistance package.

Luxembourg:

Joining the PURL initiative.

Netherlands:

Assistance of €1.2 billion by the end of the year.

EUR 450 million for the JUMPSTART initiative to support and sustain F-16 aircraft in Ukraine.

Investments in two deep strike projects, which may be joined by other partners.

Poland:

Preparing a new military aid package that will be delivered to Ukraine soon.

Transferring 10,000 155 mm calibre shells in the coming week.

Spain:

Transfer of ammunition for the IRIS-T air defence system.

Latvia:

Transfer of a support package worth 2.5 million euros.

Contribution to the PURL initiative in the amount of 5 million euros.

Deliveries of Patria armoured personnel carriers to a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

France:

Accelerating the implementation of joint industrial projects, in particular in the areas of ammunition and drones.

Transfer of Mirage aircraft and support for Ukraine's aviation capabilities.

