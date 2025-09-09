Germany to allocate €300 million for purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones – Pistorius

Drone Industry

Germany will purchase €300 million worth of long-range drones produced in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Germany will launch a new ‘deep strike’ initiative and step up its support for acquiring long-range drones in cooperation with Ukraine’s defense industry. As part of this initiative, we are signing a number of contracts with Ukrainian companies worth a total of €300 million," he said.

He added that the contracts provide for the supply of several thousand long-range drones of various types manufactured in Ukraine.

"These contracts are flexible and include the option to expand delivery volumes," the German defense minister explained.

Pistorius also called on all partners to join the initiative.

