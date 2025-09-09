Ukraine urgently needs 10 more Patriot systems and missiles for them and other air defense systems - Shmyhal

Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal called on partners to urgently transfer Patriot systems and missiles to Ukraine, as well as other air defense systems.

He said this at a meeting of the Ramstein Permanent Group on Ukraine's Defense, Interfax-Ukraine quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

"We still need an additional 10 Patriot systems and missiles for Patriot, SAMP/T, NASAMS, IRIS-T and Hawk systems. This is urgent, as Russia is planning further attacks on our energy system and infrastructure," Shmyhal emphasized.

The minister also noted that it is important to continue long-range strikes to keep up the pressure on Russian military production and military targets.

According to Shmyhal, "while we are discussing peace talks, conditions, security guarantees, the Kremlin rejects any ceasefire proposals and continues to escalate."

In particular, he recalled the recent Russian attack on one of the power plants in the Kyiv region - the Russians put it out of commission by striking it with 49 drones.

In addition, as Shmyhal noted, "three hours ago, Putin struck the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region, directly hitting a group of pensioners who came to collect their pensions."

"Our response must be based on force," the Defense Minister urged.