Germany has begun transferring Patriot to Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany is in the process of transferring two complete Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was stated by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to him, the first launchers have already been handed over to the Ukrainian side. Pistorius emphasized that in addition to the constant supply of weapons and ammunition, Germany is now focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

The German Defense Minister thanked Norway, which agreed to cover half the cost of the two Patriot systems. He noted that coordination with U.S. allies ensures a quick replacement of the systems.

Earlier, on August 24, it became known that Norway would allocate about 7 billion kroner (approximately $696 million) to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre then said that his country, together with Germany, would provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems to protect the population from Russian attacks.

