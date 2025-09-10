ENG
News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia with drones: married couple injured, houses damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Today, on 10 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing damage.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Windows were smashed and balconies were damaged, other consequences are being established. The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a UAV," the statement said.

It is noted that representatives of emergency services have arrived at the scene.

Later, Fedorov reported that a married couple, a 53-year-old man and woman, were injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

See more: Consequences of Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: woman injured, private houses caught fire. PHOTOS

