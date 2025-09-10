1 057 0
Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia with drones: married couple injured, houses damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)
Today, on 10 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing damage.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"Windows were smashed and balconies were damaged, other consequences are being established. The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with a UAV," the statement said.
It is noted that representatives of emergency services have arrived at the scene.
Updated information
Later, Fedorov reported that a married couple, a 53-year-old man and woman, were injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance.
