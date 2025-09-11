Occupiers wounded four people in Zaporizhzhia in 24 hours and attacked 14 settlements. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops struck 527 times at 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, causing injuries.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, four people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Prymorske and Zaporizhzhia.

Watch more: Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia with drones: married couple injured, houses damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Yes, during the day:

Russian troops conducted 11 air strikes on Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Uspenivka and Mala Tokmachka.

374 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Plavni, Prymorske, Gulyaypole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaki, Chervone, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novoandriivka.

5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervone, and Preobrazhenka.

137 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipol, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Chervone.

See more: Consequences of Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: woman injured, private houses caught fire. PHOTOS

There have been 15 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, and outbuildings.

The National Police showed the consequences of Russian shelling.







