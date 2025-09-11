6 176 18
Ukrainian kickboxing Master of Sports Denys Furtas (Fura) killed on front line. PHOTO
On 5 September 2025, 23-year-old kickboxer Denys Furtas, call sign "Fura," was killed in action while performing an operational-combat mission in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.
The defender was born on 3 August 2002 in Kharkiv. In 2024, he graduated from Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs.
Furtas was a Ukrainian Master of Sports in kickboxing, a world champion in French boxing (savate) and kickboxing at both senior and junior levels, and a multiple medalist at European and world championships.
Recently, he was awarded the rank of Senior Lieutenant of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
