Syrskyi visits Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions: Finding effective ways to neutralize Russian marines. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has paid a working visit to the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions.

He announced this in Telegram

According to him, the situation there requires constant attention.

"In particular, at the command post of one of the army corps, I met with commanders to discuss the specifics of the operational environment and to hear proposals from officers on the ground regarding further active actions aimed at defeating enemy groupings.

We are finding effective ways to neutralize units of the Russian Naval Infantry, which the enemy command redeployed to continue offensive actions in the Dobropillia area," the statement reads.

Syrskyi also issued orders to provide Ukrainian units with ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare systems.

"Troops of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine are honorably holding off the enemy’s pressure and restoring control over territory in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. In turn, the task of commanders within their areas of responsibility is to make the most efficient use of available resources and to protect personnel," he concluded.

See more: In Kramatorsk, rescuers came under repeated Russian fire: debris damaged fire ladder.






