Remnants of Russian Kh-69 missile with warhead found in field in Kyiv region. PHOTOS
Agricultural workers in Kyiv region discovered remnants of a Russian Kh-69 cruise missile with its warhead in a sunflower field.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES), Censor.NET reports.
Sappers from the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center of the SES of Ukraine removed the dangerous item using a heavy-type pyrotechnic vehicle.
