ENG
News Photo Destruction of missiles and drones
1 401 1

Remnants of Russian Kh-69 missile with warhead found in field in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Agricultural workers in Kyiv region discovered remnants of a Russian Kh-69 cruise missile with its warhead in a sunflower field.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES), Censor.NET reports.

Sappers from the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center of the SES of Ukraine removed the dangerous item using a heavy-type pyrotechnic vehicle.

Remains of an X-69 missile with a warhead were seized in the Kyiv region
Photo: SES
Remains of an X-69 missile with a warhead were seized in the Kyiv region
Photo: SES .
Kyyivska region (726) cruise missile (503) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (874)
