Warhead of downed X-69 missile that fell near house in Kyiv has been neutralised, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
Sappers have destroyed the warhead of a downed Russian X-69 missile that fell near a residential building in Kyiv.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that it could have detonated at any time.
"The sappers of the Mobile Rescue Centre of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine identified the object and loaded it into a vehicle with a special manipulator for transportation and further destruction in safe conditions," the statement said.
