Russians have been shelling Kostiantynivka since morning: at least 3 people have been killed and 6 wounded. PHOTO

At least 3 people were killed and 6 wounded in today's shelling of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the town has been under enemy artillery fire and bombardment since early morning. The administrative building, numerous private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged.

"The damage is constantly growing as the shelling continues almost continuously. We are carefully documenting all the circumstances," he emphasises.

Shelling of Kostiantynivka
Photo: Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration / Telegram channel
"I once again call on all civilians: take care of yourself! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" the head of the region stressed.

