Tightening sanctions against Russia and financing Ukraine’s defence industry: Ministry of Defence and EU delegation hold meeting. PHOTO

A team from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine met with an EU delegation led by Matti Maasikas, Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine briefed the partners on the current situation at the front, gave a detailed briefing on the current situation at the front, Russia's plans and the results of the scale-up of its military-industrial complex.

An important topic of discussion was the effect of sanctions imposed against the aggressor and the results of their monitoring.

According to the First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, the downed missiles launched by Russia still contain a significant number of components made in Western countries.

"We understand the scheme by which the enemy obtains these components through third countries. To prevent this, sanctions should be tougher. The countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia should control and monitor their implementation," said Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

The parties also discussed the current status of joint projects, Ukraine's participation in the SAFE initiative and the Build with Ukraine programme, which will allow partners to obtain Ukrainian technologies in the future.

A separate topic was the need for funding for the Ukrainian defence industry.

A representative of the European External Action Service stressed that Ukraine will receive €6 billion by the end of the year for the production of drones, according to a statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

