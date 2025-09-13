Russians carried out combined attack on Borova: one person killed, two others wounded. PHOTO

The Russian army launched a combined attack on Borova in the Kharkiv region: one person was killed and two others were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, on 13 September, around 11:00, Russian troops launched a combined attack on the village of Borova, Izium district. The enemy used guided aerial bombs and a multiple rocket launcher system," the statement said.

Casualties

A man was killed.

Two other men, aged 74 and 72, were injured.

According to the State Emergency Service: "This morning, SES units were engaged in search and rescue operations in the village of Borova, Izium district, where a residential building was destroyed by an enemy strike. At this time, the occupiers launched a second attack with guided aerial bombs and multiple rocket launchers on residential areas of the settlement. Fortunately, the personnel and equipment of the State Emergency Service were not injured."





Damage

Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.