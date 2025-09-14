184 clashes on front in 24 hours, most attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff. MAP

In total, 184 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 13 September 2025.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 89 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 163 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4785 attacks, 137 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,325 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Zaliznychne and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske and Ingulets in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defence Forces struck five areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, four artillery facilities, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff reminds that in total, the Russian invaders suffered 880 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised three tanks, 42 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, 261 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 102 vehicles, and one heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

Situation in the North

As noted, three firefights took place on the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions yesterday. The enemy carried out 8 air strikes, dropping a total of 20 guided aerial bombs, and fired 180 artillery shells, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhansky sector, 14 firefights took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fiholivka, and in the direction of Khatne and Odradne.

In the Kupiansk sector, 11 occupants' attacks took place yesterday. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Myrne, Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupiansk, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Petropavlivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Liman sector. They tried to advance in the areas of Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Hrekivka, Zarichne, and towards Stavky.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made 22 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Yampil and Dronivka.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk sector, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of Bila Hora and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the vicinity of Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka and Sofiyivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 52 aggressor attacks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Shakhove and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Filiya," the statement said.

Situation in the South

The General Staff also informs that in the Novopavlivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 41 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Oleksandohrad, Ternove, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Olhivske, and in the direction of Ivanivka, Novoivanivka, and Poltavka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv directions.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders three times without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.