Occupiers attacked Sloviansk with Molniya-2 UAVs: houses damaged. PHOTO
On Sunday, 14 September, Russian invaders fired twice at Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the Sloviansk City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"Molniya-2 UAVs hit a residential apartment block. Private houses were damaged," the statement said.
It is noted that there were no casualties.
