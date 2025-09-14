Occupiers attacked Sloviansk with Molniya-2 UAVs: houses damaged. PHOTO

On Sunday, 14 September, Russian invaders fired twice at Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Sloviansk City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Molniya-2 UAVs hit a residential apartment block. Private houses were damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that there were no casualties.

Photo: Sloviansk city military administration

