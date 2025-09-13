Kindergarten and private houses were damaged as result of Russian drone attack in Sloviansk. PHOTOS
During the evening and night, Russian forces attacked Sloviansk with one Molniya-2 and seven Geranium-2 UAVs. There is damage
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Vadym Lyakh.
Saturday, 13 September. Once again, the situation in Sloviansk is restless.
- In the evening, around 09:00 p.m., a Molniya-2 UAV damaged houses and a car on Hryhoriy Danilevsky Street.
- At night, 7 UAVs "Geran-2". Zaliznychnyi and Pivdennyi districts.
It is noted that a kindergarten and private houses were damaged.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password