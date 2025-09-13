ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7148 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Sloviansk
655 2

Kindergarten and private houses were damaged as result of Russian drone attack in Sloviansk. PHOTOS

During the evening and night, Russian forces attacked Sloviansk with one Molniya-2 and seven Geranium-2 UAVs. There is damage

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Vadym Lyakh.

Saturday, 13 September. Once again, the situation in Sloviansk is restless.

  • In the evening, around 09:00 p.m., a Molniya-2 UAV damaged houses and a car on Hryhoriy Danilevsky Street.
  • At night, 7 UAVs "Geran-2". Zaliznychnyi and Pivdennyi districts.

It is noted that a kindergarten and private houses were damaged.

Watch more: Russian Molniya UAV strikes civilian car near Kramatorsk. VIDEO

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Consequences of the drone attack on Sloviansk
Photo: The Head of the CMA Vadym Liakh
Consequences of the drone attack on Sloviansk
Photo: The Head of the CMA Vadym Liakh
Consequences of the drone attack on Sloviansk
Photo: The Head of the CMA Vadym Liakh
Consequences of the drone attack on Sloviansk
Photo: The Head of the CMA Vadym Liakh
Consequences of the drone attack on Sloviansk
Photo: The Head of the CMA Vadym Liakh

Read more: Rashists hit a minibus with a fpv drone in Sloviansk: one person killed, 5 injured

Author: 

drone (2017) Donetsk region (4473) Kramatorskyy district (557) Slov’yansk (309)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 