Kindergarten and private houses were damaged as result of Russian drone attack in Sloviansk. PHOTOS

During the evening and night, Russian forces attacked Sloviansk with one Molniya-2 and seven Geranium-2 UAVs. There is damage

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Vadym Lyakh.

Saturday, 13 September. Once again, the situation in Sloviansk is restless.

In the evening, around 09:00 p.m., a Molniya-2 UAV damaged houses and a car on Hryhoriy Danilevsky Street.

At night, 7 UAVs "Geran-2". Zaliznychnyi and Pivdennyi districts.

It is noted that a kindergarten and private houses were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Photo: The Head of the CMA Vadym Liakh

