Russian Molniya UAV strikes civilian car near Kramatorsk. VIDEO
An FPV drone narrowly missed striking a Russian Molniya kamikaze drone and captured evidence of another war crime — a premeditated strike on a civilian car and the deliberate killing of civilians.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The war crime took place near Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
