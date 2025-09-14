One person was injured as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS
On 14 September, the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from enemy shelling.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.
"In Nikopol, a 60-year-old man was injured. He was provided with the necessary assistance. His condition is of moderate severity. In general, the Russians fired at the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities. They used fpv drones and heavy artillery. Among the damaged objects are infrastructure, 7 private houses, and 2 outbuildings. Cars, gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged," said Lysak.
In Synelnykove district, three local houses and two outbuildings caught fire due to fpv drones sent there. Fires raged in Pokrovske, Mezheva and Malomykhailivka communities. The roof of another house was smashed.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password