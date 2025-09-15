Russian troops shelled Nikopol region at night, injuring woman. In Synelnykivskyi district medical facility and administrative building destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 September, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

The occupiers fired at Nikopol and the Pokrovska community with drones and artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 63-year-old woman needed medical assistance and was taken to hospital.

Infrastructure, 4 private houses, an outbuilding were damaged, and another one was destroyed. A gas pipeline was hit.

In Pavlohrad district, a hit was recorded in Yuriivka community, a fire broke out. A transport company was damaged.

There was also a fire due to shelling of Apostolove in Kryvyi Rih district.

The occupiers also shelled the Synelnykivskyi district. They targeted Mezhivska and Pokrovska communities with drones and KABs.

There was a fire, a medical facility and an administrative building were damaged.

Photo: Serhii Lysak, head of the RMA

