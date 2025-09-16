Enemy struck "Epitsentr" logistics centre in Kyiv region: large-scale fire raging. PHOTO

Today, on 16 September, the enemy struck another brutal blow at the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. The target was the logistics centre of "Epitsentr" company in the Kyiv region. The attack resulted in a large-scale fire, which rescuers are now trying to localise.

"Fortunately, no one was killed or injured. But the company has suffered significant losses again. During the full-scale war, dozens of network facilities in different regions of Ukraine were destroyed. According to independent experts, the total amount of losses incurred to the 'Epitsentr' group of companies caused by the military aggression has already exceeded $1 billion," the statement said.

"The enemy is deliberately destroying businesses that work for Ukrainians every day, providing them with essential goods. Despite these strikes, we remain in our place, holding on and working for the country," "Epitsentr" added.

According to the State Emergency Service, efforts are currently underway to extinguish a fire in a warehouse building in the Fastiv district, which was caused by a Russian UAV strike.

Significant forces and equipment from the State Emergency Service are involved in the work. Aviation and specialised robotics are also being used.

"Firefighting is complicated by the dense loading of the warehouses, so volunteer fire brigades, representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross and auxiliary equipment are providing additional assistance. Information on the damage and possible casualties is being clarified. All relevant services are working at the site," the rescuers explained.













Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked the facility in the Kyiv region where rescuers were working. Later, it became known that due to a new drone attack by the Russian Federation, the warehouses of a logistics centre in the Kyiv region were burning.