News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Three people were injured as result of shelling in Nikopol, - RMA. PHOTOS

On 15 September, during the day, the Russian army attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

The Russians attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. It was noisy in Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Three women were injured in the shelling. One of the wounded, 68 years old, is in serious condition.

Consequences of the shelling of Nikopol

Six private houses were damaged. The roof of one of them caught fire, but the fire was extinguished. A garage and 3 outbuildings were damaged, one of them destroyed. Infrastructure and the enterprise were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Synelnykove was under attack by drones. The enemy hit the Mezheva and Pokrovske communities. A private house, a car and a forest caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

Consequences of the shelling of Nikopol
Consequences of the shelling of Nikopol

