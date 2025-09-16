Rescuers are trying to extinguish large-scale fire on Khortytsia Island. PHOTOS

On 16 September, a large-scale fire broke out on Khortytsia Island.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

A fire broke out on Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia region. Forest litter, dry grass and shrubs are burning over a wide area. The difficult terrain of the island complicated access for firefighting vehicles, while strong winds and hot weather further worsened the situation. As of 8:30 PM, the blaze had been contained to an area of about 4.5 hectares. Forty SES firefighters and nine fire engines were involved in extinguishing the flames, along with additional support from Zaporizhzhia’s Vodokanal utility and the Krutoiarivske forestry service.

