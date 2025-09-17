Trump arrived in London on his second state visit. PHOTO

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in London on Tuesday evening for a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom.

At London's Stansted Airport, the Trumps were met by members of the Royal Air Force and British officials, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The President and First Lady then travelled to Winfield House, the official residence of the US Ambassador to the UK, to spend the evening.

Among the guests travelling with the president and first lady on Air Force One were Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband, chief of staff Susie Wiles, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and press secretary Caroline Leavitt.

The official part of the meeting will begin on Wednesday, when King Charles III and Queen Camilla will meet the Trumps at Windsor Castle.

